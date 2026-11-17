Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Chinese Women's Hockey Team Arrives In Bhopal, Receives Warm Welcome |

Asian Champions Trophy, Bhopal: The Chinese Women's Hockey Team arrived in Bhopal on Monday to participate in the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026. The team received a warm traditional welcome at Raja Bhoj Airport.

Airport staff welcomed the players with roses, shawls and garlands. A traditional tika was also applied to their foreheads as part of the welcome ceremony.

The Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 will be held in Bhopal from November 19 to 28. The ninth edition of the six-nation women's hockey tournament will take place at the newly built hockey stadium in the International Sports Complex at Nathu Barkheda.

Six teams will compete for the continental title. These include defending champions India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.

The Indian women's hockey team will defend its title against five other teams. The arrival of the Chinese team marks the beginning of preparations for the international hockey tournament in Bhopal.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: The Chinese Women's Hockey Team arrived in Bhopal today to participate in the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026The ninth edition of the six-nation continental tournament featuring defending champions India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand will be held from November 19 to 28 at the newly built hockey stadium in the International Sports Complex at Nathu Barkheda — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

Japan's Women's Hockey Team Arrived On Saturday

Japan's women's hockey team arrived in Bhopal on Saturday ahead of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026. The players were given a warm welcome upon their arrival at Raja Bhoj Airport.

India To Play against Malaysia On November 19

India will open its campaign against Malaysia on November 19 at 7 pm. The Indian women's hockey team will next face South Korea on November 21 and Thailand on November 22. India will take on China on November 24 before playing their final league-stage match against Japan on November 25.

China, ranked fourth in the world, will be among the strongest contenders in the tournament. India are ranked seventh, while Japan hold the 11th position. South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are ranked 15th, 21st and 28th, respectively. Japan have previously won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in 2013 and 2021.

WELCOME TO BHOPAL, TEAM JAPAN! 🇯🇵🏑Japan is the first of the six teams to arrive in Bhopal, landing earlier this morning, as the build-up to Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 gathers pace. The countdown is on, and we look forward to some exciting hockey action! 🔥🏆📍 Bhopal | November 19–28, 2026📺 LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2🌐 Stream on https://t.co/plntJTLp8h (outside the Indian subcontinent)#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 14, 2026

Finals On November 28

The tournament will begin with league-stage matches, followed by the knockout rounds. The semi-finals are scheduled for November 27, while the bronze-medal match and final will be played on November 28.

India have won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy three times, in 2016, 2023 and 2024. The team will aim to defend its title and add another trophy to its record on home soil.

Free Entry For All Matches

To encourage more people to attend the tournament and support women's hockey, Hockey India has announced free entry for spectators to all matches.

The fans can register themselves for digital passes through the official TicketGenie booking platform. If fans are unable to attend the live matches at the stadium, they can watch the tournament live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

The Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 is expected to attract hockey fans from across Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country.

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