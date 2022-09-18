Alirajpur: Love jihad leads to murder 

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Sunday cracked the blind murder case of one Virendra, son of Sardar, a resident of Umrali village in Alirajpur district. Police arrested his wife, Kavita, her lover Jishan, son of Salim Qureshi, a resident of Kukshi and his friend Hikmat Ali for murdering Virendra and disposing of his body on the riverside.

Police booked the deceased's wife and main conspirator Kavita, her lover Jishan and Hikmat under Section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 212 (conceals a person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Love and Religious Freedom Act and ST, SC Act.

Addressing media persons here at the district police control room, superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh informed that police recovered the body of Virendra on the bank of Ankhar river at Vegalgaon village on September 10. After preliminary investigation, police zeroed in on Kavita and Jihan.

Police detained them and during interrogation, they confessed to killing Virendra with help of one Hikmat, a resident of Indore. Police arrested the trio and booked them under relevant sections of IPC.

During interrogation, Kavita informed that she met Jishan during Bhagoriya at their place. Initially, her husband Virendra introduced her to Jishan and after some time, they became involved in a relationship. Failing to fulfil their desires, they decided to execute Virendra. They hatched the entire conspiracy and took help from Hikmat to commit the crime. On September 10, they murdered Virendra and later disposed of his body on the bank of Ankharriver which falls under Umrali police outpost of Sondawa police station limit.

SP Singh added that after murdering Virendra, accused Jishan took Kavita to Kukshi and later Dhar where he kept her at one of his relativeís place. Kavita informed that Jishan pressured her to embrace his religion and marry him. Officer informed that this is the first case of Love Jihad reported in Alirajpur district.

There was resentment among the Hindu Yuva Janjati Sangathan. They submitted a memorandum to Sondwa police demanding immediate arrest of the accused involved in the crime.