Alirajpur: Bulldoze houses of the accused, demands Congress leader in tribal lynching case over cow slaughter suspicion

ALIRAJPUR (Madhya Pradesh): Two tribal men died on Tuesday after a mob brutally beat them up over suspicion of cow slaughter in the tribal-dominated Simaria village in Seoni district. Another tribal man who was assaulted when he reached the spot is presently undergoing medical treatment. The incident occurred under Kurai Police Station limits on Tuesday.

Enraged over the lynching of men, Alirajpur Youth Congress leader Tarun Mandloi alleged that the assailants were members of the ruling BJP and demanded promptly bulldozing the houses of the accused. He added that the district administration should nab the accused soon otherwise a huge protest demonstration would be organised. He added that all possible help should be given to the families of the victims and proper arrangements be made for the treatment of the injured. Earlier too, two tribals identified as Dhanshah (54) and Sampat Batti (60) were lynched to death as they were allegedly found in possession of beef. Swift action should be taken against all the culprits, he demanded.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 12:00 AM IST