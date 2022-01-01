Alirajpur: Bhuria is in need of mental healthcare, says Kantilal Bhuria

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur district Congress president Mahesh Patel launched a fresh salvo on ex-Union minister and Jhabua MLA Kantilal Bhuria saying that the Congress MLA is in need of mental healthcare.

Addressing media here, Patel refuted Bhuriaís claim that the former lost recent by-elections because of his own deeds.

Bhuria also made controversial remarks against Patel and his family, and Patel gave a befitting reply in the matter.

Patel said that the remarks made by Jhabua MLA Bhuria on him and his kin is condemnable. This kind of rhetoric indicates a decline in his mental state.

He asked Dr Vikant Bhuria should ensure that his father Kantilal Bhuria gets mental healthcare as he has become old, this will ensure that his mental balance remains fine.

If Dr Vikant Bhuria cannot do this, then the District Congress Committee and the workers are ready to donate money to provide him mental healthcare.

Patel said that his father, former MLA late Vesta Patel and maternal uncle former MLA late Magansingh Patel has kept the organization alive and active in Alirajpur district by maintaining the policy of the Congress organisation among the general public.

He has made many important contributions for the district and the region. The people of the district know this very well. Patel family is not in favor of anyone, whatever it is today, it is on its own merit.

