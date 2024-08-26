 AICTSL Revises Bus Fare Structure: Commuters To Pay More For Shorter Distance
AICTSL Revises Bus Fare Structure: Commuters To Pay More For Shorter Distance

AICTSL Revises Bus Fare Structure: Commuters To Pay More For Shorter Distance

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
AICTSL Revises Bus Fare Structure: Commuters To Pay More For Shorter Distance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL) has announced a revision in bus fares for all intra-city routes, implementing from Monday. Although board members did not directly increase ticket prices, they have reduced the distance covered under each fare slab, effectively raising the cost of travel.

Previously, the fare for passengers used to cover up to 2 kilometres was Rs 5, but now it will cover only 1.5 kilometres. Similarly, a distance of up to 4 kilometres was covered with Rs 10 but it will now cover 3 kilometres only. The most substantial change is for distances between 18.1 and 28 kilometres, which will now cost Rs 35.

Earlier, this fare covered up to 22 kilometres. For journeys exceeding 28.1 kilometres, the fare has been revised to Rs 40. The decision was made during a recent board meeting of AICTSL and will come into effect from Monday. The revised fares are applicable to all types of intra-city buses including city buses, iBuses and electric buses.

The city operates a fleet of 400 buses, of which 40 are electric, 29 are CNG buses operating in BRTS, 30 are electric buses in the BRTS and the remaining are city buses. Approximately 250,000 passengers utilise this service daily. AICTSL PRO Mala Thakur confirmed that as per the decision of the board, this fare revision has been done and will be executed from Monday. The revised fare distance will be applicable to all electric, CNG, ibuses and city buses operating within the city.

