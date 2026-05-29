AICTSL Launches 47 Public EV Charging Stations Across Indore

AICTSL's newly constructed bus stop At Khandwa Road, providing commuters a comfortable and shaded waiting area as the city strengthens its public transport infrastructure. | All pics by Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant push towards sustainable urban mobility, Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL) has operationalised 47 electric vehicle charging stations across Indore for public use.

The infrastructure includes fast and slow chargers, along with battery-swapping stations, marking a major milestone in the city’s green transport initiative.

“This is a proud moment for Indore’s public transport ecosystem. AICTSL has worked tirelessly to ensure EV infrastructure reaches every corner of the city. These 47 stations are strategically located at easily accessible public places, and we are committed to expanding this network further,” said Mala Singh Thakur, Public Relations Officer, AICTSL.

Abhinav Chauhan, Chief Engineer in-charge, AICTSL, said the facilities had been developed exclusively for citizens.

“All these charging stations, whether fast chargers, slow chargers or battery-swapping units, are built for the public. Our goal is to make EV adoption seamless and convenient for every resident of Indore,” he said.

AICTSL's digital bus stop at Rajkumar Bridge. |

Locations

The charging stations have been installed at several prominent locations across the city, including Gokuldas Hospital, Snehlataganj, Golden Gate Academy, Malwa Mill Bus Stop, Regional Park, Pipliya Rao Ring Road IT Park, Agrasen Nagar, Kila Road Maidan Nagar Nigam, Swastik Nagar, Gurunanak Timber Market, Swami Narayan Mandir, Madhuban Colony, Pologround (MSME), Residency Area, MPEB Pologround CM Rise School, Jaora Compound, Saifi Nagar, Idgah Compound, Rasoma Bus Depot, Navlakha Square, Vishram Bagh, Vaishali Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Old Palasiya, Airport Road, MR10 Road, Nehru Park Railway Station, Bungali Square, Rajwada, Meghdoot Garden, Pipliyahana Lake, Nipania Main Road, Bhawarkua IT Park Road, Regal Square, MG Road, MR11 Main Road, Bombay Hospital Road, IDA Office, The Hub Building and Kanadia Main Road Alok Nagar, among others.

Read Also Indore News: 40K Electric Vehicles Consume About 80K Units Of Power Daily In Indore

Decline in ridership

On the ridership front, AICTSL witnessed a decline in daily passengers from a peak of 50,000 to around 30,000 following operational disruptions during the BRTS transition phase.

However, with infrastructure improvements gathering pace, the daily commuter count has risen again to around 40,000 passengers.

At present, AICTSL operates a fleet of 80 buses. Of these, 30 iBus services run along the BRTS corridor, while the remaining 50 buses operate as city buses on regular routes across Indore.

As part of a major infrastructure upgrade, AICTSL is constructing a shelter capable of accommodating 200 buses.

Additionally, 40 upgraded bus stops are being developed along key routes, replacing smaller stops previously in use.

Each new bus stop will extend up to 40 feet in length, offering greater comfort and capacity to commuters.

Construction is already under way at prominent locations, including Rajiv Gandhi Chowk, Vijay Nagar, C21 Mall and other key areas across the city.