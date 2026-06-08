Agitating Asha Workers Perform Jalabhishek At Mankameshwar Temple | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the 14th day of their protest, striking ASHA and USHA workers performed a Rudrabhishek ritual at the ancient Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple on Monday to pray for the resolution of their long-pending demands. The indefinite state-wide agitation began on May 26.

The workers are demanding regularisation and an increase in their honorarium. They said that the government continues to ignore their grievances despite their vital role in rural and urban health services.

To draw official attention, the workers have organised dharnas, submitted memorandums and launched public awareness programmes throughout their strike.

During the temple gathering, the workers performed jalabhishek and offered special prayers. They urged the state government to make a quick, positive decision.

Following the rituals, the attendees expressed solidarity and pledged to strengthen their movement.

A large number of ASHA and USHA workers attended the event, unanimously declaring that the strike will continue until the government holds direct talks and provides a concrete resolution.