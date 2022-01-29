Agar: Robbers strike at two jewellery shops, steal goods worth Rs 80L

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): About eight to 10 armed robbers targeted two jewellery shops and took away jewellery worth Rs 70 to 80 lakh. Notably, jewellery shop is situated barely 100-metre from police out-post in Sarafa Bazaar, Agar.

CCTV footage showed that eight to 10 armed robbers targeted Nakoda Jewellers and Siddha Shree Jewellers between 3am and 4am and took away gold and silver items kept in the shops. The robbers had covered their faces with scarf.

Accused also attempted to break shutters of four more shops, but failed.

Accused first targeted Nakoda Jewellers. They broke locks with help of iron rod and took away gold/silver jewellery kept in the shop in three sacks. Later, the accused targeted Siddha Shree Jewellers located near it.

Theft incidents came to fore in the morning after passers-by saw damaged shutter and alerted the police.

Police preparing list of stolen goods

Police are preparing list of stolen goods after talking to shop owners. Naval Singh Sisodia said that armed miscreants stole goods worth Rs 35 to 40 lakh.

Agar SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar ordered that a police officer, four constable and a traffic policemen at the spot to strengthen police assistance centre at Sarafa Bazaar more strong.

Bullion traders close shops in protest

After the theft, Bullion Traders’ Association staged dharna and kept their business establishments closed for the day. The dharna was called off after police assured of tracing the accused in 48 hours. Traders threatened to shut down the town and launch indefinite fast if accused were not arrested within 48 hours.

Theft after the police left

CCTV footage revealed that accused were roaming in the area since 2am. The police too was present at the outpost till 2am. The

In the CCTV scanning of other places, it was revealed that the accused were roaming around since 2 am. The police were also present at the police outpost till 2 am. The robbers stuck after the police left the area.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 08:55 PM IST