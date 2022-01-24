Agar: Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission notice to collector, DEO, headmaster

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of eight-year-old’s death due to collapse of an overhead tank, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought reply from Agar collector, District Education Officer (DEO), Government Secondary School headmaster in Gunjariya village.

Commission ordered competent officials to submit reply along with information on compensation or assistance given by the government.

On Friday (January 21), eight-year-old Deepak, son of Mangilal died, while three other children sustained severe injuries after an overhead water tank collapsed on them.The incident took place at Government Secondary School in Goonjaria village of the district.

Free Press had prominently published the news after the incident. According to information, all four children, whose families live in nearby areas, were playing on school ground.

In the meantime, water tank, constructed about six months ago, collapsed trapping children under the debris.

The children were rescued by villagers. Villagers said that Deepak died on spot and remaining three identified as Nisha, 11, Sona, 12, and Sulochna, 9 suffered severe injuries. The injured were admitted to a hospital, villagers said.The preliminary investigation by a probe team revealed that the water tank was unable to bear the pressure of water due to substandard construction and collapsed.

