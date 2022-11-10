Agar: Panchayat secretary Tiwari arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 for providing a tap connection

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta team on Thursday trapped panchayat secretary Rajesh Tiwari of Sirpoi village accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. Tiwari demanded a bribe from the complainant Dashrath Singh Chauhan, a resident of Sirpoi for providing a tap connection under the Kapildhara scheme.

Recently, Chauhan, had complained to the Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta Ujjain Anil Vishwakarma and in his complaint, he claimed that Rajesh Tiwari, the secretary of Gram Panchayat Sirpoi, demanding Rs 10,000 for getting the amount approved under the Kapildhara scheme. Chauhan submitted all the proofs he had.

On the basis of the complaint, the demand for a bribe was proved confidentially. After which on Thursday, the team of Lokayukta Ujjain raided the Mathura Tea Stall in front of Gupta Petrol Pump Agar on the National Highway, where secretary Rajesh Tiwari was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Dashrath Singh Chauhan. The team of Lokayukta arrested the secretary and booked him under relevant sections of the prevention of corruption act.

Read Also Agar: Three booked for rape and blackmail