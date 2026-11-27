Agar Malwa Corruption Case: Lokayukta Catches Patwari And Kotwar Red-Handed Accepting ₹10,000 Bribe | Representative image

Lokayukta Raid In Madhya Pradesh: The Lokayukta Ujjain team caught two government officials red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 in Agar Malwa district on Friday. The Lokayukta trap operation was conducted following a complaint about the bribe demand by government employees.

The accused have been identified as Patwari Prahlad Singh Bhilala and Kotwar Sanjay Kumbhkar. They had allegedly demanded ₹60,000 from a complainant to correct an error in a land map.

Accused Had Already Collected ₹30,000

According to the Lokayukta, complainant Ashutosh Chauhan, a resident of Ram Malipura in Agar, approached the Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta), Ujjain, Vinod Kumar Dixit, on November 23. He alleged that he had submitted an application at the SDM office to correct an error in the land map of his uncle, Chintaman Chauhan.

When he approached Patwari Prahlad Singh Bhilala and Kotwar Sanjay Kumbhkar for the correction, they allegedly demanded ₹60,000 to complete the work. The complainant said that the accused had already collected ₹30,000.

Read Also Bhopal Potters Market Opens At Gauhar Mahal, Showcases Ceramic Artworks By Four Master Potters

Lokayukta Trap In Agar Malwa: ₹10,000 Bribe Recovered

On Friday, the Ujjain Lokayukta team caught both accused while they were accepting an additional bribe of ₹10,000. The bribe money was recovered from the trouser pocket of Kotwar Sanjay Kumbhkar.

The Lokayukta raid in Agar Malwa was conducted under the direction of Lokayukta Director General Yogesh Deshmukh and the guidance of DIG Manoj Kumar Singh and SP Vinod Kumar Dixit.

The Lokayukta corruption case was handled by a team led by DSP Dineshchand Patel and Inspector Heena Dawar.

The Lokayukta organisation said it is continuing its action against corruption in Madhya Pradesh. It has appealed to the public to report any government officer or employee demanding a bribe for official work.

People can contact the Ujjain Lokayukta office at 0734-2512756 to report such complaints.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

FPJ Smart — Daily News GamesFPJ Smart: five news games, new every morning.game.freepressjournal.in