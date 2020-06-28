Advertisement for VC appointment at DAVV in a day or two

Indore: Applications are to be invited for appointment of new vice-chancellor at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya shortly.

“Raj Bhawan has sent format of an advertisement to Department of Public Relations for publication in newspapers calling for applications for appointment of VC at DAVV,” said highly placed sources.

They stated that the advertisement may be published in newspapers in a day or two.

Previously, the advertisement was expected by June 15 but as Governor was hospitalised in Lucknow, the advertisement was reportedly put on hold.

Nearly 11 months after it was clamped, the state government had recently approved a proposal for lifting Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam 1973 from DAVV and sent the file to Raj Bhawan.

This led to clearing the way for the appointment of the new vice-chancellor.