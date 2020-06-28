Advertisement for VC appointment at DAVV in a day or two

Indore: Applications are to be invited for appointment of new vice-chancellor at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya shortly.
“Raj Bhawan has sent format of an advertisement to Department of Public Relations for publication in newspapers calling for applications for appointment of VC at DAVV,” said highly placed sources.
They stated that the advertisement may be published in newspapers in a day or two.
Previously, the advertisement was expected by June 15 but as Governor was hospitalised in Lucknow, the advertisement was reportedly put on hold.
Nearly 11 months after it was clamped, the state government had recently approved a proposal for lifting Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya Adhiniyam 1973 from DAVV and sent the file to Raj Bhawan.
This led to clearing the way for the appointment of the new vice-chancellor.
After applications are received, the Raj Bhawan will constitute a VC search panel which will have one nominee each from Chancellor, UGC chairman and Department of Higher Education.
The V-C search panel would first short-list 10 to 15 candidates from aspirants on the basis of their resumes. The panel would then call the short-listed candidates for interviews. After interviews, the search will submit a final short-list containing names of three and in special cases of four candidates to the Chancellor.
The Chancellor will appoint one of the candidates from the final list as V-C.
New VC expected by October
The appointment of new VC may take around three months. The Raj Bhawan may give at least one month's time for candidates to apply for the vacancy. After that, the VC search committee will be formed which may take another 15 to 30 days for finalising a panel of three to four candidates. After the panel is submitted, the Chancellor will appoint VC at DAVV.
