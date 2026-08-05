Abu Dhabi Passenger Carrying ₹1.4 Crore Gold Bangles Polished As Silver To Evade Security Caught At Indore Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled a gold smuggling racket at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Tuesday.

The agency seized 1.02 kg of gold worth approximately Rs 1.44 crore from the Abu Dhabi–Indore flight under Operation Aero-Bridge.

According to official information shared on Wednesday, close monitoring and surveillance by the DRI indicated that some airport officials were helping the syndicate smuggle gold.

Unique Smuggling Method

The modus operandi adopted by the syndicate was unique. Passengers (carriers) bringing foreign-origin gold from Abu Dhabi would hand over the smuggled gold to an Air India Express employee at the aerobridge after deboarding the aircraft, before entering the Customs arrival area. The Air India Express employee would then descend from the aerobridge to the tarmac using the stairs, bypassing Immigration and Customs, and hand over the smuggled gold to syndicate members waiting outside the airport.

Acting on the intelligence, DRI officers kept discreet surveillance outside the airport on August 3, 2026. After some time, a blue Hyundai car carrying two syndicate members entered the airport premises and stopped a short distance from the arrival point. Shortly afterwards, a person dressed in the official Air India Express uniform approached the car and handed over a packet to the occupants.

Immediately after receiving the packet, the car sped towards the airport exit. DRI officers swiftly intercepted the vehicle after strategically cordoning off the exit road.

Hid Bangles In Glove Box

A detailed search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two silver-coloured metal bangles from the glove box. Upon rubbing the outer surface of the bangles against a hard surface, officers found that they were actually made of gold and coated with a layer of silver to conceal their true nature and evade detection by Customs authorities.

Airport Staff, Customs Official Among Accused

DRI officers subsequently identified and intercepted the passenger who had carried the gold from Abu Dhabi. The Air India Express employee allegedly involved in assisting the syndicate was also identified and detained.

Detailed questioning of the accused revealed that an Executive Assistant with Indore Customs was also helping the syndicate smuggle foreign-origin gold into India.

A total of 1.02 kg (net weight) of 24-carat gold, concealed in the form of two silver-coloured metallic kadas and valued at approximately Rs 1.44 crore, was seized. All five accused were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is underway.