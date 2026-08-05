Scorpio Breaches Security, Speeds Across Gwalior Railway Station Platform | VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panic broke out at Platform No. 1 of Gwalior Railway Station after a Scorpio SUV entered a restricted area and was driven across the platform on Wednesday.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the station. Videos of the SUV driving across the platform have also surfaced on social media.

Watch VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Car Drives Through Gwalior Railway Station Platform, Breaches Security, Triggers Panic; Driver Flees #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/LuKIraTlSQ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 5, 2026

According to officials, an RPF constable on duty noticed the black Scorpio, bearing registration number 25 BH 1420 R, entering the prohibited area.

The driver drove the vehicle across Platform No. 1, passing in front of the train operations section and the passenger canteen, both located inside a sensitive railway zone.

The incident created panic among passengers, as the platform was crowded at the time. Several people were seen moving away to avoid the vehicle.

Officials said redevelopment work is currently underway at Gwalior Railway Station, leaving limited space on the platform. The sudden entry of the SUV into the platform added to the chaos.

RPF personnel tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver ignored their warnings, increased speed and fled from the station premises.

Based on the CCTV footage and the vehicle's registration number, the RPF has registered a case against an unidentified driver under relevant sections of the Railway Act. The investigation has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Avtar Singh Dhakad.

The RPF has sought vehicle ownership details from the Transport Department to identify the driver.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace the accused, adding that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating security rules inside railway premises.