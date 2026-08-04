CCTV Clip Shows Masked Man Stealing Silver Jewels From Jain Temple In MP's Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A masked man allegedly stole silver jewels from the altar at Parshvanath Digambar Jain Bada Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. The entire incident was caught on he CCYV cameras installed inside the temple.

CCTV shows masked man stealing silver canopy

According to the report, the thief entered the temple posing as an ordinary devotee. After looking around for a while, he seized an opportunity to pick up the silver canopy placed on the deity's altar and walked out.

People present in the temple at the time remained completely unaware of the incident. Later, when the temple management inspected the altar, they discovered the canopy was missing.

#WATCH | Masked Man Steals Valuables From Parshvanath Digambar Jain Temple In Morena; Act Caught On CCTC #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/WHUbAiL3t0 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 4, 2026

Upon learning of the incident, temple committee officials and members of the Jain community arrived at the temple in large numbers

Expressing deep outrage, they stated that such thefts at religious sites not only raise questions about law and order but also hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving the information and inspected the site. They have secured the CCTV footage and initiated an investigation.

Efforts are underway to identify the accused based on the footage. Recordings from other nearby cameras are also being examined to trace the thief's entry and exit routes and his movements.

Police officials state that the matter is being investigated seriously. A search for the accused is ongoing, based on available evidence and CCTV footage. Efforts will be made to arrest the accused and recover the stolen silver canopy soon.