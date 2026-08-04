Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sealing Drive Loses Steam As 100 Establishments Reopen Ahead Of SC Hearing | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 100 commercial establishments that were shut during the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) sealing drive in Arera Colony, Rohit Nagar and Bawadiya Kalan reopened on Monday, a day before the Supreme Court hearing on the matter.

The reopening followed the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to constitute a committee to examine occupancy violations and halt further sealing action by the BMC.

Markets that had remained closed for two days resumed normal business activity as shutters were raised across the affected areas.

However, the move has triggered fresh controversy, with residents' associations alleging that the suspension of action goes against the spirit of the Supreme Court's directions on commercial activities in residential areas.

After serving 1,018 notices, the BMC carried out a sealing drive on Aug 1 during which a tattoo studio and a hotel were sealed.

The Corporation had prepared 101 panchnamas till Sunday evening after shopkeepers voluntarily agreed to keep their establishments closed.

However, despite no official order permitting reopening, these establishments resumed operations on Monday.

At Rohit Nagar, 10 No. Market Association president Anand Soni assured BMC deputy commissioner Bhuvan Gupta that traders would voluntarily keep their shops closed till the Supreme Court hearing on Aug 4.

Later, messages were circulated among traders, following which the market reopened.

BMC deputy commissioner Bhuvan Gupta told Free Press that the Corporation was now bound by the state government's instructions. "We have been directed to work as surveyors for the newly formed committee," he said.

Residents question BMC compliance

Residents opposing commercial activities questioned the manner in which the action was carried out. They alleged that the BMC relied on voluntary closures and panchnamas instead of actual sealing proceedings.

Arera Colony resident and petitioner Vivek Tripathi said residents would raise their objections before the Supreme Court on Aug 4. He alleged that establishments shown as closed before the court reopened immediately after the government's decision.

Complaint sent to Amicus Curiae

Applicant Purnendu Shukla has submitted a complaint to the court-appointed Amicus Curiae, senior advocate AK Sinha, alleging that the BMC's compliance report did not reflect the actual ground situation.

Shukla claimed that only a few establishments were physically sealed, while most cases were treated as complete through panchnamas.

He also alleged that some notices did not mention the Supreme Court's December 2024 order and said providing incorrect information before the court could amount to contempt.

Committee creates uncertainty over future action

The Madhya Pradesh government has formed a high-level committee to examine occupancy violations and suggest a policy framework.

However, it has not issued any specific order allowing the reopened establishments to continue operations.

The decision has created uncertainty over the fate of more than 3,000 identified properties and more than 1,000 notices issued by the BMC. The Supreme Court hearing on Aug 4 is expected to provide further clarity.

Quote

"The matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court. As per the Court's directions, a committee has been constituted to examine the issue.

Further action will be taken based on the committee's findings and the Supreme Court's orders. At present, the Municipal Corporation is fully complying with the Court's directions."

Sanskriti Jain, BMC commissioner