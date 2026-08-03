Railways Announces Additional Trips Of Kanpur Central–Madurai Special Train Via Bhopal

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To accommodate the increased rush of passengers and make travel more convenient, the railway administration has decided to operate additional trips of the Kanpur Central–Madurai–Kanpur Central Special train (Train Nos. 01925/01926), which runs via the Bhopal Division.

Train No. 01925 Kanpur Central–Madurai Special will operate a total of four trips, running every Wednesday from August 5 to August 26, 2026. The train will depart from Kanpur Central at 8:10 am.

Similarly, Train No. 01926 Madurai–Kanpur Central Special will operate a total of four trips, running every Saturday from August 8 to August 29, 2026. The train will depart from Madurai at 2:30 am.

During its journey, the special train will halt at several stations, including Pukhrayan, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Lalitpur, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, and Dindigul, before reaching its destination.

New token system in Bhopal Division

The Bhopal Division of West Central Railway implemented a new token distribution system for Tatkal reservations across all its reservation centres from August 1, 2026.

Under the new system, tokens for Tatkal ticket bookings were distributed to passengers during specified time slots. Tokens for AC Tatkal reservations were issued between 8:30 am and 9:00 am, while tokens for non-AC Tatkal reservations were issued between 9:00 am and 9:30 am.

A maximum of 10 tokens for the AC category and 15 tokens for the non-AC category were distributed at each reservation counter. The railway administration said the competent authority could revise the number of tokens depending on passenger rush and local conditions.

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