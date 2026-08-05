Madhya Pradesh High Court Grants Bail To Former RTO Constable Saurabh Sharma In Money Laundering Case

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to former RTO constable Saurabh Sharma in a money laundering and disproportionate assets case on Tuesday.

The order was passed by Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari of the Jabalpur Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The court had reserved its decision after hearing both sides and later allowed Sharma's third bail plea.

Investigation Completed

The High Court said the investigation has been completed and the chargesheet has already been filed. Since the probe is over, there was no valid reason to keep Sharma in judicial custody.

The court ordered his release on a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh, subject to other conditions.

Earlier Pleas Rejected

Sharma was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 10, 2025, and has remained in judicial custody since then. His earlier bail pleas were rejected by lower courts and the High Court. He also did not get relief from the Supreme Court.

After his arrest, Sharma had also sought temporary bail on humanitarian grounds for his wife's surgery, but the High Court rejected that request. He later filed a third bail application, citing the completion of the investigation and filing of the chargesheet.

Court Grants Bail with Conditions

Senior advocate Surendra Singh and advocate Aman Davra appeared for Sharma. They argued that the investigation was complete and there was no need to keep him in jail. The court accepted these arguments and granted bail.

The High Court directed Sharma to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh and comply with all conditions set by the court.

The trial in the case will continue, and Sharma will have to follow all bail conditions.