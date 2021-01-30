Abandoning destitute in Indore: Congress leaders protest outside IMC, put a memorandum

Indore: Protesting against the incident of abandoning elderly destitute people outside the Indore Municipal Corporation, Congress leaders put a memorandum before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Regal Square on Saturday.
Congress leaders were gathered to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and also held an all community meeting on the occasion.
Former minister Jitu Patwari targeted the state government and Indore Municipal Corporation over the incident and said that they brought shame to the city by acting against the culture of the Indore.
“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cannot side the issue by just suspension of some employees. It was a shameless incident and strict action should be taken against those responsible,” Patwari said.
He also targeted BJP for not paying tribute to Gandhi and said, “We are dedicated to move on the path shown by the Mahatma but they celebrate the death anniversary of Gandhi as Shourya Diwas.”
Meanwhile, district president of Congress Sadashiv Yadav said, “We have put a memorandum at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and prayed for wisdom for the government and officials of Indore Municipal Corporation.
State Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Nilabh Shukla demanded probe in the matter and said that instead of taking action against those who were following the orders but investigation should be done about who ordered such shameful acts.
Congress demands FIR under kidnapping charges
Congress activists and MLA Sanjay Shukla approached Inspector General of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra and demanded FIR against IMC employees and officials under the charges of kidnapping as about 10 people are still missing.
“IMC had taken 15 people to leave them near Kshipra but only 3-4 were found in Ren Baseras and the rest are missing. Police should investigate the matter and lodge an FIR against the accused,” Shukla said.
Meanwhile, IGP Harinarayanachari Mishra said, “We received a complaint in the matter and will investigate the same. IMC has already suspended the responsible officials in the same.”
Shukla also provided food and clothes to the destitute people on Saturday.
Aam Aadmi Party also submitted a memorandum to Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma to take action over the same.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)