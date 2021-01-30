Abandoning destitute in Indore: Congress leaders protest outside IMC, put a memorandum

Indore: Protesting against the incident of abandoning elderly destitute people outside the Indore Municipal Corporation, Congress leaders put a memorandum before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Regal Square on Saturday.

Congress leaders were gathered to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and also held an all community meeting on the occasion.

Former minister Jitu Patwari targeted the state government and Indore Municipal Corporation over the incident and said that they brought shame to the city by acting against the culture of the Indore.

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cannot side the issue by just suspension of some employees. It was a shameless incident and strict action should be taken against those responsible,” Patwari said.

He also targeted BJP for not paying tribute to Gandhi and said, “We are dedicated to move on the path shown by the Mahatma but they celebrate the death anniversary of Gandhi as Shourya Diwas.”