CLEAN INDORE dumps 'untidy homeless' out

The videos showed the IMC employees dropping homeless elderly destitutes, many of them weak and old with just rags and torn bags as possession, on the highway and throwing their belongings from a truck on the same road.

The third video showed local residents opposing the move of IMC employees even as one person was heard narrating how the aged homeless persons were abandoned on the highway and their belongings were being thrown on the road. One employee was seen trying to explain their position.

The same video later showed the IMC employees lugging the elderly destitute back on the truck even as local residents threatening to share the clips of the incident on CM Helpline.

The IMC employees then cleared off from the scene.

A shopkeeper of Kishpra, Rajesh Joshi told reporters that the IMC vehicle had abandoned the elderly destitute and left but they stopped it. “When we asked IMC employees why they abandoned elderly homeless in Kishpra, pat came reply that the orders for the same were from the government. The employees said that the destitutes make Indore city dirty so they have been driven out of the city,” Joshi said adding that they forced the employees to take the aged people back.