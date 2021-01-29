Madhya Pradesh: Civil Hospital inaugurated in Kukshi

Kukshi: State industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Civil Hospital at Kukshi tehsil in Dhar district. Hospital was constructed by the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare spending whopping Rs 6.96 crore.

Addressing the gathering, BJP MLA from Badnawar assembly constituency in Dhar district said that we are working to create employment. The economic condition of the state will be strengthened through industry.

He also talked about strengthening self-help groups is being done under self-reliant India, welfare schemes of the state government, like Sambal Yojana.

He appreciated work done by the Prime Minister during corona outbreak and encouraged the doctors and the workers of Health Department.

Other BJP leaders also addressed the occasion. Kukshi municipal council president Mukam Singh Kirade delivered the welcome address and presented a demand letter to the minister.

Ex-cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel said that Shivraj government has developed the entire state.

Dhar district panchayat president Malti Mohan Patel, municipal council president Mukam Singh Kirade, district janpad panchayat member Virendra Baghel and others were present.