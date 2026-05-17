Aarti, Vastu Pujan Performed At Dhar’s Bhojshala After New ASI Guidelines -- VIDEO | X

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Ritual prayers were performed at the historic Bhojshala complex in Dhar on Sunday after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) implemented new guidelines for the site.

Members of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti and Hindu devotees gathered at the premises early in the morning and worshipped Goddess Vagdevi at sunrise. An aarti was also performed at around 11:45 am.

A large number of devotees reached Bhojshala carrying pictures of Goddess Vagdevi. Before the rituals began, the committee purified the premises using Gangajal and cow urine.

VIDEO | Devotees perform Maha Aarti at the Bhojshala complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.



A day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that Bhojshala in Dhar district was a temple of Goddess Saraswati, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday granted the Hindus an… pic.twitter.com/N7uWAXbvfQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2026

The sanctum area was decorated with rangoli, while the eternal flame from the Jyoti temple outside the complex was brought inside the sanctum.

Religious rituals, chanting of mantras and Vastu pujan started from sunrise and continued throughout the morning.

After the aarti, Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur went towards the dome area for flag hoisting.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Devotees perform hawan in the hawan kund of Bhojshala complex in Dhar



Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex a temple and granted the Hindu side the right to worship at the site pic.twitter.com/kb9sZUWUtg — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2026

However, due to barbed wire installed on the dome for security reasons, she performed the flag-hoisting ritual at the gate near the staircase leading to the roof.

Speaking on the occasion, Savitri Thakur said placing a flag on a temple’s peak holds religious importance, but due to security arrangements, the flag was hoisted at the gate instead.

Pooja in the Bhojshala Mandir. Om Namah Shivay. Har Har Mahadev pic.twitter.com/u6HaqXNWMC — Aishwarya Iyer (@Crystalblue2537) May 17, 2026

She also said that earlier there used to be tension at the Bhojshala complex on Fridays, but now the situation has become normal and devotees can visit freely.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Bhojshala would be restored and developed in its historic form so that devotees from across the country can visit and seek blessings of Goddess Vagdevi.