 Aarti, Vastu Pujan Performed At Dhar’s Bhojshala After New ASI Guidelines -- VIDEO
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Aarti, Vastu Pujan Performed At Dhar’s Bhojshala After New ASI Guidelines -- VIDEO

Ritual prayers and aarti were performed at Dhar’s historic Bhojshala complex on Sunday after ASI implemented new guidelines. Devotees worshipped Goddess Vagdevi and carried out religious rituals from sunrise. Union Minister Savitri Thakur hoisted a flag near the dome area, while CM Mohan Yadav said Bhojshala would be restored in its historic form for devotees visiting from across the country.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 17, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
Aarti, Vastu Pujan Performed At Dhar’s Bhojshala After New ASI Guidelines -- VIDEO
Aarti, Vastu Pujan Performed At Dhar’s Bhojshala After New ASI Guidelines -- VIDEO | X

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Ritual prayers were performed at the historic Bhojshala complex in Dhar on Sunday after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) implemented new guidelines for the site.

Members of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti and Hindu devotees gathered at the premises early in the morning and worshipped Goddess Vagdevi at sunrise. An aarti was also performed at around 11:45 am.

A large number of devotees reached Bhojshala carrying pictures of Goddess Vagdevi. Before the rituals began, the committee purified the premises using Gangajal and cow urine. 

The sanctum area was decorated with rangoli, while the eternal flame from the Jyoti temple outside the complex was brought inside the sanctum.

Religious rituals, chanting of mantras and Vastu pujan started from sunrise and continued throughout the morning.

After the aarti, Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur went towards the dome area for flag hoisting. 

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However, due to barbed wire installed on the dome for security reasons, she performed the flag-hoisting ritual at the gate near the staircase leading to the roof.

Speaking on the occasion, Savitri Thakur said placing a flag on a temple’s peak holds religious importance, but due to security arrangements, the flag was hoisted at the gate instead.

She also said that earlier there used to be tension at the Bhojshala complex on Fridays, but now the situation has become normal and devotees can visit freely.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Bhojshala would be restored and developed in its historic form so that devotees from across the country can visit and seek blessings of Goddess Vagdevi.

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