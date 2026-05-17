Where Is Bhojshala? Everything You Need To Know About The Ancient Centre Of Learning

Bhojshala |

Bhojshala is an 11th-century historical religious complex located in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. It is widely believed to have been established by the legendary Paramara king Raja Bhoj during the 11th century and is associated with Goddess Saraswati, who is known as the Hindu deity of knowledge, wisdom, music, and learning. However, the temple of Knowledge has become a theatre of conflict after Muslims claim it is a mosque named Kamal Maula Mosque. Keep on reading to know everything about the religious complex.

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About Bhojsala

Bhojsala site is considered an ancient centre of education and Sanskrit learning. According to historical accounts, Raja Bhoj founded Bhojshala as a prestigious institution where scholars, poets, and students gathered for intellectual discussions and studies. A sculpture of Goddess Saraswati, once believed to be housed at the site, further strengthened its spiritual and educational importance.

Under the Parmar dynasty, King Bhoj, celebrated as a master of 72 arts and 36 branches of weaponry, Dhar was a centre of learning. King Bhoj not only established a modest school but also a grand residential Sanskrit university, comparable to Nalanda and Takshashila. Bhojshila was a space where education and spirituality grew together and became inseparable.

Architecture and modern dispute

Bhojshala is known for its remarkable architecture. It features intricately carved pillars, floral motifs, and inscriptions in Sanskrit and Arabic. Over the centuries, the structure underwent several transformations during different ruling periods. Today, the site is also referred to as the Kamal Maula Mosque. The modern dispute took shape in the 20th century. In 1936, Muslims sought permission to offer prayers at Bhojshala.

Opposition from the Hindu community hindered it, resulting in a drawn-out struggle that continued until 1942. In a significant ruling related to the dispute, the Madhya Pradesh High Court determined that the genuine religious nature of the site is that of a temple devoted to Goddess Vagdevi.

Bhojshala: A must-visit destination

Bhojshala is a must-visit destination for history lovers, spiritual seekers, and architecture enthusiasts. Its intricately carved pillars, inscriptions, and blend of historical influences make it culturally significant. It is surrounded by rich heritage and spiritual importance, Bhojshala offers visitors a unique glimpse into India’s architectural brilliance and centuries-old traditions.