 63-Year-Old Lawyer Dies After Speeding Car Hits Him In MP's Ratlam
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63-Year-Old Lawyer Dies After Speeding Car Hits Him In MP's Ratlam

A 63-year-old lawyer, Hanuman Prasad Agarwal, died in Ratlam after a car marked "Government of India" struck his scooter and dragged him. The hit-and-run, occurring near the CSP office, sparked massive protests by the Bar Association over alleged police inaction. While police have seized the Delhi-registered vehicle and detained the driver, lawyers are demanding strict action against the owner.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 28, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
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Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 63-year-old lawyer succumbed to injuries after being hit by a car on Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Tuesday.

The incident happened near the Sajjan Singh Statue intersection at Do Batti in Ratlam.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as 63-year-old lawyer Hanuman Prasad Agarwal, a resident of Mitra Niwas Road. He had crossed the Do Batti intersection and was heading toward the Station Road Police Station. A black car with Delhi registration number DL 4C AE 9774 struck him from behind. The impact was so severe that the lawyer succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, a crowd gathered at the intersection. The entire sequence of events unfolded directly in front of the CSP's office. CSP Satyendra Ghanghoria immediately arrived at the scene.

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He summoned an ambulance and had the injured lawyer transported to the District Hospital. The lawyer passed away around 10:00 PM while undergoing treatment.

His body was sent to the medical college, where a post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday morning.

Lawyers expressed their anger at the police station.

After the accident, other lawyers received the news of their fellow lawyer's death, and they, along with Ratlam Bar Association President Rakesh Sharma, went to the police station.

They expressed their outrage over the police's failure to seize the car and apprehend the accused driver.

Car Has Been Seized," Says CSP

City Superintendent of Police Satyendra Ghanghoria confirmed that the vehicle was seized shortly after the collision occurred. He added that the driver of the car has also been "rounded up" and detained for questioning.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

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