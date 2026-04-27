73-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling From Under Construction Building In Bhopal

73-Year-Old Woman Labourer Dies After Falling From Under Construction Building | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident near Rani Kamlapati Railway Station claimed the life of a 73-year-old woman labourer on Sunday evening. The deceased Ishwariya Rivar alias Tarabai was working at an under-construction building when the incident occurred.

According to reports, Tarabai was engaged in plastering work on the walls when she reportedly slipped and fell. She sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.

Government Railway Police stated that the woman had been working at the site for several years. At the time of the incident, she was working when she suddenly lost her balance and fell.

Read Also 38-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From Seventh Floor At Construction Site In Bhopal

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation into the incident is underway. Meanwhile, fellow workers at the construction site alleged that such accidents occurred earlier too. They claimed that adequate safety measures are not in place.