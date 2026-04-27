Scorching Heat Pushes Ratlam Power System To Edge In Madhya Pradesh | File Pic (Representational Image)

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Rising summer temperatures have put pressure on the electricity distribution system in Ratlam, with power consumption in urban and densely populated areas increasing nearly fourfold.

The extreme heat has reduced transformer efficiency and led to a surge in technical faults, particularly line faults and capacity-related complaints.

Superintending Engineer Manoj Sharma of the Western Region Power Distribution Company said intense heat has dried soil moisture several metres below the surface, affecting proper earthing of transformers and causing frequent disruptions. He added that cement-concrete roads have worsened the issue by preventing water from seeping into the ground and maintaining soil moisture.

Officials said the department is supplying water to earthing points in grid areas, but extending this facility to nearly 35,000 distribution transformers across the district remains difficult.

High temperatures have also heated conductors, increasing resistance and causing voltage drops in several areas.

To manage rising demand from air conditioners, coolers and water pumps, the department has initiated feeder-level infrastructure upgrades and voltage control measures to prevent large-scale outages and blackouts.