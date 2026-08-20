60-Year-Old Succumbs To Swine Flu During Treatment In Indore

Swine Flu Detected In Ujjain, Claims Life Of 60-Year-Old In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain died while undergoing treatment for swine flu at a private hospital in Indore on Wednesday evening.

Medical reports confirmed that she was infected with the H1N1 virus.

The deceased was identified as Saroj Nagar, a resident of Rishi Nagar in Ujjain. According to her family, she had no other underlying illness. She was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Indore after her health deteriorated.

The case is being reported as Madhya Pradesh’s first swine flu death of the season. The health department is gathering information and monitoring the situation.

H1N1 infection confirmed

According to the family, Nagar fell ill around July 31. Her samples were sent to a laboratory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for testing. Doctors confirmed swine flu on Aug 3 based on the medical report.

She remained under treatment for around 16 days before she died on Wednesday.

According to Avanti Super Speciality Hospital in Ujjain, samples collected from her nose and throat tested positive for influenza A and the 2009 H1N1 virus. Tests for influenza B and SARS-CoV-2 were negative.

Nagar is survived by her husband, a retired bank employee, and two sons.

Family alleges no screening of family members

The family alleged that the health department did not screen family members after the H1N1 infection was confirmed.

They claimed Anganwadi workers only visited their home to prepare a list of family members, while no tests were conducted or close contacts identified.

No health advisory had been issued at the time of reporting.

Swine flu, or H1N1 influenza, is a respiratory infection that can spread from person to person through droplets released while coughing, sneezing or talking.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache and tiredness. In severe cases, patients may experience breathing difficulties.