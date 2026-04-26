Massive Fire Breaks Out At Indore's E-Rickshaw Warehouse; Short Circuit Suspected | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire erupted at an e-rickshaw warehouse in the Lasudia area on Sunday afternoon. According to the fire brigade, the blaze broke out in a compound located behind a premium car showroom.

The warehouse, owned by Mohit Khatri and Anuj Jain, was used for assembling e-rickshaws.

The fire department received the information at 2:43 pm and fire tenders were dispatched to the site. They extinguished the flames after struggling for over one-and-a-half hours. It took approximately 15,000 litres of water to fully douse the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent structures.

While the building was saved, two assembled e-rickshaws were destroyed and several spare parts were significantly damaged. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit triggered the fire, though a detailed probe is underway to confirm the exact cause.

Ambikapuri incident

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a residence in Ambikapuri Extension on 60 Feet Road on Sunday afternoon. The fire started in the electrical meter cables of a house around 1 pm. The flames quickly travelled along the wiring toward the interior of the house.

Residents initially attempted to douse the fire themselves before a fire engine arrived at the scene. The fire department brought the situation under control within minutes, preventing any major loss of life or property.