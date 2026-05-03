60-Year-Old Elderly Man Was Injured In A Wild Animal Attack Jogwara Road Area Of Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was injured after being attacked by an unidentified wild animal in the Jogwara Road area of Sendhwa. The incident created panic among locals.

The incident occurred late Friday night, just four days after a similar attack in which six goats were killed in the same locality.

The incident occurred when Rauf (60), was sleeping outside his house when the animal attacked him around 1:30 am, causing severe injuries to his nose.

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Hearing his cries, family members rushed to the spot and immediately took him to a private hospital. He was later shifted to the Civil Hospital in Sendhwa and subsequently referred to the Barwani District Hospital for further treatment.

According to his son Salman, the victim confirmed that the attacker was a wild animal but could not identify the species. Residents expressed concern over repeated incidents in the area.

Police and Forest department officials visited the location, gathered details and advised residents to remain vigilant while efforts are underway to identify and capture the animal responsible.