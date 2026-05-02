Indore Reports Five Dengue Cases In 2026 So Far, Health Department Says Situation Under Control |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore In a major relief for residents, Indore has recorded only five dengue cases in the first four months of 2026, according to the Health Department. Officials say the comparatively low number indicates that preventive measures and awareness campaigns are showing positive results so far.

District Dengue and Malaria Officer Dr Rashim Dubey stated that all five patients were identified from different parts of the city, including Teen Imli, Janta Colony, Ganesh Nagar, and Ashok Nagar.

As soon as the cases were reported, health teams launched immediate surveillance and anti-larva drives in the surrounding areas. Health workers conducted extensive inspections in nearby households and collected samples from suspected patients. After medical treatment, all five patients recovered.

To strengthen prevention, the department intensified its campaign in April 2026 by surveying 3,992 houses across 18 villages and urban pockets. During the drive, officials inspected 16,405 water containers and found dengue larvae at 36 locations. Larvicidal treatment and public awareness activities were carried out immediately.

Officials emphasised that dengue patterns in Indore have varied significantly over the years. In 2020, the city reported 86 dengue cases, but the numbers surged in 2021 with 1,201 cases. The count dropped to 242 in 2022, rose to 458 in 2023, and reached 550 in 2024. In 2025, cases saw a sharp decline, with only 65 reported infections.

Compared to previous years, 2026 has started on a safer note, though health authorities remain cautious as the monsoon season approaches, which is traditionally the most vulnerable period for mosquito-borne diseases.