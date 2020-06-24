46 test Covid positive in Indore, rate of positive cases rises to 3.08%

Indore: Rate of positive cases of COVID-19 increased to 3.08 percent on Wednesday with 46 patients tested positive out of 1,493 samples reports received. With this, the total number of patients in Indore reached 4507.

Four more deaths were reported on Wednesday with which total number of death reached to 211.

“A 77-year-male of Nandan Nagar, a 53-year-male of Kishanganj, a 74-year-male of Malharganj and a 37-year-old male of Juni Kasera Bakhal succumbed to the disease during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer said.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 77,462 and total number of samples tested positive are 4507. As many as 1440 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.

“We have taken as many as 1211 more samples,” he added.

As many as 952 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 3344 patients have been discharged so far.