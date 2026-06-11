43-Year-Old Labourer Struck With Brick Over ₹800 Dispute Succumbs Three Days Later In Indore

43-Year-Old Labourer Struck With Brick Over Rs 800 Dispute Succumbs Three Days Later In Indore | Representational Image | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old labourer died on Wednesday night, three days after being allegedly struck on the head with a brick over a minor dispute of Rs 800 in the Rau police station area.

Police have taken the accused into custody and are awaiting the post-mortem (PM) report to determine the exact cause of death.

According to Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore, the deceased, identified as Satish Chauhan, a resident of Rangwasa, was assaulted on the night of June 8.

His brother, Mahesh, reported that their neighbour, Rajesh Makwana, had demanded the return of borrowed money ranging between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000. During the argument, Rajesh allegedly struck Satish with a brick.

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Satish was initially treated at a nearby hospital before being referred to MY Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night.

Initially, the police had registered a case of assault, as there were no prominent external injury marks on the victim's body.

While the family alleges murder due to the assault, the police said that the exact cause of death will only be clear once the post-mortem report is receive