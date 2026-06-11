Dispute During Kabaddi Match Ends In Brawl In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute during the District Senior Kabaddi Tournament at Chimanbagh Ground led to a clash between members of a participating team, their supporters and organisers, prompting police intervention.

The incident occurred during a match between Mhow and Sanstha Vaishnavi. Tensions reportedly rose following a dispute over a hand-touch decision on the court, leading to protests from Sanstha Vaishnavi supporters, who alleged bias in favour of the opposing team.

According to the complaint, several supporters approached the officials’ desk and argued with organising committee members over the conduct of the match. The verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical confrontation.

Complainant Yash Tikaliya alleged that some supporters and players abused and assaulted organisers during the incident. Other officials and spectators intervened and brought the situation under control.

Following the clash, organisers approached the police. Based on Tikaliya’s complaint, a case has been registered against Mayank Gaur and Roshan Mehra, both residents of Bakshi Bagh, along with several others.

Police said the accused side has also submitted a counter-complaint presenting its version of events. An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident and determine responsibility.