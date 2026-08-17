40 Tribal Hostel Girls Escape Through Window Over Overcrowding, Poor Food In MP's Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Around 40 students of Mata Shabri Tribal Girls Hostel at the Nisarpur rehabilitation site in Dhar district left the hostel through a window late on Sunday, alleging overcrowding, poor food and inadequate facilities.

The students set out on foot towards Kukshi but were stopped near Katnera bridge, about two-and-a-half km away, by villagers, social workers and police.

They were later taken to Kukshi, where they raised their grievances before tehsildar Praveen Patidar, sub-divisional officer of police Sunil Gupta and other officials.

The students alleged that the hostel, with a capacity of 50, accommodates around 140 students, including 50 from the Girls Education Complex. Due to overcrowding, two or three students sometimes share a bed.

They demanded relocation of the Girls Education Complex students and removal of the existing hostel management.

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The students also alleged that they were served substandard food and that the prescribed breakfast menu was not followed. They claimed officials conducting inspections often did not enter the hostel or speak to them about their problems.

Officials assured the students that the hostel arrangements would be inspected and necessary action taken on their complaints by Monday afternoon. Following the assurance, the students returned to the hostel in vehicles around 2 am.

The source also questioned why students had left the hostel at night instead of raising their grievances during the day and sought an investigation into whether anyone had encouraged them to protest.

Hostel girls demand warden suspension

Students of the Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel in Keshvi staged a protest outside the Collector’s office on Monday, demanding the suspension of the warden over alleged overcrowding and poor facilities at the hostel.

The girls alleged that five students were being made to sleep on a single bed due to inadequate arrangements. They also complained about the quality and quantity of food served at the hostel.

The students said they were satisfied with the assistant warden but alleged that the warden frequently troubled them.

The students remained seated outside the Collector’s office for around two to three hours and demanded a written assurance regarding the warden’s suspension. They said they would not leave until their demand was addressed.

The protest comes days after a video allegedly showing a physical altercation between the warden and assistant warden went viral on social media.

District Coordinator of the Jan Shiksha Kendra Abhishek Yadav said a committee has been constituted to investigate the allegations.

He said the committee would submit its report within seven days, after which further action would be decided. The students later left the Collector’s office.