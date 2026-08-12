Dhar Student Om Rawat Invited To Delhi For Independence Day Celebrations | FP photo

DHAR (Madhya Pradesh): Om Rawat, a Class 11 student from Dhar, has been invited as a special guest to the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi after being selected among 114 youth nationwide for the Yuva Shakti: Journey to Developed India @ 2047 programme.

The Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with My Bharat and MyGov, organised four online quizzes from June 1 to July 31, covering the Constitution, women freedom fighters, technological and space achievements and nuclear technology.

As many as 1,13,578 youth participated. Rawat and his father Santosh Rawat have been invited to the celebrations.

District youth officer Dirgha Rajawat said Rawat had earlier participated in a virtual youth dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his selection for the Developed Vibrant Village Programme 2026. He is also associated with the Gen-Z Against Addiction campaign.

Rawat was earlier selected at the national level in the CSC Olympiad and won a tablet. An Intelligence Bureau team from Delhi visited Dhar for verification ahead of his participation.

Muslim representatives approach collector over dargah altercation

Muslim community representatives submitted a memorandum to Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena after an altercation involving visitors and a caretaker at Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Maulana Kamaluddin Chishti near Bhojshala.

Community representative Abdul Samad alleged that Sadhvi Purnagiri and others visited the dargah and that Sonu Gaikwad, Ashish Basu, Radheshyam Yadav and their associates were attempting to disturb communal harmony and hurt religious sentiments. CCTV footage was also submitted to the administration.

Samad sought action against those named and said the community would stage a protest after Friday prayers if no action was taken, while remaining within the constitutional framework.

SP Sachin Sharma confirmed receipt of the application and said action would be taken according to law.

Basu, however, said the group had entered the premises to see 'Akkal Kuiya' claiming the place was open to everyone. 'Akkal Kuiya' is a well located inside the dargah complex, whose water is believed to sharpen one's intellect.

Meanwhile, the administration continues discussions with Muslim community representatives over arrangements for Friday prayers around Bhojshala amid space constraints. It has discussed alternative locations where prayers could be offered.

Different groups have also been submitting memorandums concerning prayers near Bhojshala. A hearing related to the Bhojshala matter was scheduled in the Supreme Court on Wednesday but did not take place.