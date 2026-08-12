Indore CP Honours 19 Police Personnel For Outstanding Work, Rewards Them | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Commissioner of Police honoured 19 police officers and personnel for their outstanding work in different cases on Tuesday. The policemen were given certificates of appreciation and cash rewards under the weekly award programme started by the Indore Police Commissionerate.

The programme has been introduced to encourage police officers and personnel who perform their duties effectively and make a significant contribution to public safety and better policing.

The award ceremony was held at the Police Commissioner’s office in Palasia on Aug 11.

Seven police personnel from Palasia police station were rewarded for solving a robbery case and arresting six accused. They included Inspector Surendra Singh Raghuvanshi, Sub-Inspector Jagdish Malviya and constables Abhishek Sengar, Rinku Rajput, Vishal Patil, Imrat and Dhanrajgiri.

Inspector Neetu Singh and Sub-Inspector Nidhi Mittal of Lasudia police station were also rewarded for their work under Operation Muskan. Police said the two officers helped trace 11 missing children and reunite them with their families.

Personnel from the Traffic Police were rewarded for their contribution to traffic management in the city.

They included Assistant Sub-Inspector Om Pal Yadav, constables Shatru Damod, Shreya, Manisha, Bhagwat Yadav, Rani, Lata, Priyanka, Devendra Patidar and Navdeep Singh.

CP Santosh Kumar Singh congratulated all the awardees and encouraged them to continue performing their duties with the same dedication.

Additional CP RK Singh and other senior officers were also present during the programme and appreciated the work of the personnel.