4 Women Labourers Killed, 5 Injured As Wall Collapses During Building Demolition In MP’s Sanwer | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four women labourers were killed and five others injured after a wall collapsed during the demolition of a dilapidated building in Sanwer, around 30 km from Indore, on Wednesday afternoon.

DSP Umakant Choudhary said the incident took place around 4 pm near Tashan Square.

According to police, workers were demolishing an old, unsafe house when a wall of an adjoining house suddenly collapsed, trapping workers under the debris.

The deceased were identified as Reena, 30, Seema, 33, and Chanda Bai, 30, all residents of Sanwer, and Sushila Bai, 50, of Kayasthkhedi Kankad village. All four were reportedly working as labourers.

The injured were identified as Manju Solanki, Sundar Sunwaniya and Santoshi Bai, residents of Sanwer, and Sunil and Dilip Singh, residents of Kukshi in Dhar district.

Police and Nagar Parishad teams reached the spot soon after the incident and launched a rescue operation. A JCB was used to remove the debris.

The injured were taken to hospital, while those in serious condition were shifted to MY Hospital. A large crowd gathered at the spot. Relatives of the deceased and injured also reached the Civil Hospital in Sanwer.

The balcony of the building being demolished had reportedly collapsed about a month ago and the Nagar Parishad had been informed. A notice had reportedly been issued to the owner asking him to vacate the building.

The owner was reportedly at the site with the contractor when the incident occurred. He runs a transport business in the city. Officials remained at the spot until late evening as police and civic teams cleared the debris.