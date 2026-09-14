Indore Horror: Floor Of IMC-Built Flat Sinks While Family Sleeps, Couple & 2 Children Escape Unhurt | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped residents of a three-storey municipal housing complex in Gandhi Nagar after the floor of a flat suddenly caved in by nearly 1 to 2 feet on Saturday night while a family was asleep inside.

Kanhaiya, son of Sunil, was sleeping with his wife and two children when they heard a loud thud. On switching on the lights, they found the floor tiles had sunk inward. Fearing an earthquake, the family immediately rushed outside.

The incident occurred near the Gandhi Nagar petrol pump, where more than nine families live in the three-storey building. There are around 10 to 12 similar municipal apartment blocks in the surrounding area, raising concern among other residents.

Municipal officials inspected the building on Sunday morning and assured residents that necessary repairs would be undertaken.

Later in the evening, acting mayor Rajendra Rathore also inspected the site and directed officials to carry out repairs. He said the cause of the incident would be investigated.

Rats behind the incident?

Residents suspect that rat burrows may have weakened the ground beneath the flat. The area has considerable open land and reportedly a large rat population.

There is speculation that burrowing may have hollowed out the soil, which then gave way after rainfall.

However, officials are yet to confirm the exact cause, which will be established after a detailed inspection.