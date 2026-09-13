Indore Thar Accident: Four Injured After Speeding Vehicle Breaks Bridge Railing, Plunges 50 Feet | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were injured after a Mahindra Thar crashed through the railing of Prateek Setu Bridge in Indore’s Rajendra Nagar area early Saturday morning. The SUV fell around 50 feet and overturned after the crash. All four occupants were trapped inside the Thar after it overturned. People at the spot informed the police, following which the injured were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The accident took place at around 3.30 am when the Thar was reportedly being driven at high speed. According to preliminary information, the vehicle was heading from Annapurna towards Bijalpur when the driver lost control on the bridge.

🚨 ब्रिज की रैलिंग तोड़ी और 50 फीट नीचे जा गिरी Thar!

इंदौर में तेज रफ्तार का खौफनाक खेल—राजेंद्र नगर ब्रिज पर बेकाबू Thar रैलिंग तोड़कर सीधे करीब 50 फीट नीचे जा गिरी। गाड़ी में दो युवक और दो युवतियां सवार बताए जा रहे हैं।

⚠️ रफ्तार, लापरवाही और कथित नशा—सड़क पर एक पल की चूक… pic.twitter.com/BoO38Sv7Ju — Kᴀᴘɪʟ Gᴏᴜʀ (@GaurBulandshahr) September 13, 2026

The SUV smashed through the bridge railing and fell onto the road below before overturning. The impact badly damaged the vehicle, while its airbags opened during the crash.

The injured have been identified as Aarti, 25, Abhijeet, 20, Aditya and Lavanya. Their condition was not immediately known.

ACP Nidhi Saxena said the accident took place late at night in the Rajendra Nagar police station area. She said all four people were injured and are receiving treatment.

MP में हुआ भीषण सड़क हादसा, 50 फीट नीचे गिरी महिंद्रा थार



इंदौर में शनिवार देर रात तेज रफ्तार महिंद्रा थार राजेंद्र नगर ब्रिज की रेलिंग तोड़कर करीब 50 फीट नीचे जा गिरी. हादसे में कार सवार दो युवकों और दो युवतियों समेत चार लोग घायल हुए, जिनमें दो की हालत गंभीर बताई गई है.… pic.twitter.com/DttnFaFASI — AajTak (@aajtak) September 12, 2026

Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash. They are also checking whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Fortunately, no other vehicle was present on the road when the Thar fell from the bridge, which helped prevent a bigger accident.