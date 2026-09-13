Burning Car Drama At Choithram Square; Driver Suffers 40% Burns In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A driver sustained severe burn injuries on Saturday afternoon after his moving car caught fire near Choithram Square under the Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction. The victim was trapped inside the car and was rescued by traffic police personnel who smashed the vehicle’s windows to pull him out.

According to the police, the injured driver has been identified as Rupesh Yadav, a resident of Gayatri Nagar. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm while Yadav was travelling from his residence toward his shop near Choithram Hospital via Rajendra Nagar.

According to police, the car caught fire while moving. Inspector Sumit Biloniya from Traffic Zone-4, who was managing traffic at the intersection alongside his team, was informed about the blaze and rushed to the spot.

Recognising that the driver was trapped inside, ASI JP Tiwari, head constable Kamal, and constable Vijay tried to force open the doors. When the locks failed to disengage, they shattered the window glass and completed the rescue within a few minutes.

Yadav suffered approximately 40% burn injuries and his condition is said to be critical. Due to the urgency and heavy traffic congestion caused by rain, police officers immediately rushed him to the hospital in a loading rickshaw. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire started from a short circuit in the older-model vehicle's wiring. Burnt remains of cash stored inside the car were also recovered from the scene.

The rescue operation and the resulting blaze temporarily impacted traffic at the busy square for about 10 to 15 minutes before traffic personnel cleared the passage. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.