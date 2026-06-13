35-Year-Old Woman Dies After Pack Of Stray Dogs Attack Her In MP's Barwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman died after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Friday evening.

The victim, identified as Leela Bai, had gone to collect dry wood near brick kilns on Rajghat Road when 5-6 stray dogs reportedly attacked her.

According to her family, the dogs knocked her to the ground and bit her on her hands, legs, stomach and neck.

A worker at a nearby brick kiln said he heard dogs barking and the woman's screams. When he reached the spot, he saw the dogs attacking her and chased them away by throwing stones.

By then, Leela Bai had suffered serious injuries and was bleeding heavily. Despite efforts to help her, she died at the scene.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. The body will be handed over to the family after the procedure.

The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who say packs of stray dogs are often seen on Rajghat Road, near the bus stand and around the district hospital. They claimed complaints had been made several times, but no effective action was taken.

Local representatives also raised concerns over the growing stray dog problem, saying it has become difficult for residents, schoolchildren and elderly people to move around safely.

Meanwhile, Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer Sonali Sharma said the incident occurred outside the municipal limits and added that it is not yet clear whether the woman's death was caused by a dog attack. She said the municipality is continuing its vaccination drive for stray dogs in urban areas.