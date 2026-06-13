Over 20K Residents May Suffer Water Supply Disruption In Khargone As Main Pipeline Bursts, Lakhs Of Litres Wasted In Khargone-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 20,000 residents may face water supply disruption after a major pipeline burst in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.

The pipeline burst occurred near the town's water scheme burst near the Kunda River bridge on Orangpura Road on Friday evening.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. It shows water gushing out of the burst pipeline in a fountain, while several people can be seen gathered near the spot watching the scene.

Watch the video below :

The leak sent a water fountain nearly 40 feet into the air and wasted lakhs of litres of drinking water over nearly two hours.

The incident occurred at around 4:35 pm. Municipal Council and JMC Company teams reached the spot, stopped the water supply and began repair work.

Officials said the leak was caused by damage to a rubber sheet near the coupling of the 173-metre-long pipeline close to the old Kunda bridge. The pipeline supplies water to the Rahimpura tank, which serves Orangpura, Rahimpura, Sukhpuri and Damkheda areas.

Repair work is underway, but water distribution may remain affected on Saturday. Residents have expressed concern over the large-scale wastage of drinking water during the peak summer season and have called for better maintenance of the water supply system.