35-Year-Old Man Slits Throat After Wife Kills Herself; Condition Critical In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a harrowing incident, a 35-year-old man slit his throat after his 32-year-old wife committed suicide by hanging herself at their residence under the Khudel police station area following a minor dispute on Wednesday evening.

The incident, which unfolded in the Shivdham Colony of Bihadiya village around 4:00 pm, has left the neighbourhood in shock. While the woman died at the house, the husband remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at MY Hospital.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Jyoti, wife of Balram, who took the extreme step after a domestic argument.

Sent children outside to play

Jyoti’s brother, Vijay, revealed that the couple has two children, aged 10 and 11. Before the incident, Jyoti had sent both children outside the house to play. She then locked the house and hanged herself.

Suspicious of the locked doors, the children climbed onto the tin-shed roof of the house and looked inside, only to find her hanging. They immediately informed the neighbours, who rushed to help.

Husband slit throat after seeing wife hanging

Upon hearing the children's cries, neighbours rushed to the spot and broke into the house. Distraught and traumatised by his wife’s action, Balram picked up a knife and slit his own throat right in front of them.

The neighbours rushed both of them to the hospital. Unfortunately, Jyoti was declared brought dead, while Balram was admitted to MY Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

The police launched an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

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