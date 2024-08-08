 3.5-Year-Old Girl Molested By School Bus Conductor In Indore; Crying Toddler Complains About Bad By ‘School Uncle’
The incident took place on August 1 and the girl has identified the conductor on Wednesday.

Updated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of child molestation was reported from the city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a toddler was allegedly molested by the school bus conductor. The incident took place on August 1 and the 3.5-year-old girl identified the accused conductor on Wednesday.

The accused would touch the little girl inappropriately when she would board and alight the bus regularly. One day, the girl came home crying and complained to her parents about the ‘bad touch’ by some ‘school uncle’. Parents approached the police station and filed a complaint against him. A case has been registered under relevant acts of molestation and POCSO Act. The conductor has been identified as Satyendra Tiwari.

According to information, parents of the girl told the police that on August 1, the girl came back home crying and told her parents that one man touched her inappropriately and molested her. She did not know the name of the conductor and said he was a person working at the school.

The very next day, when father of the girl went to drop her off to the bus stop, she did not get on the bus and recognised the conductor as the person who molested her. Following this, along with his brother, the girl's father went to the school to complaint but the school authorities dismissed the complaint and did not take any action.

Had to go to the police

When the school officials dismissed the claim, the girl's father went to the police station to lodge a complaint. In the station the girl was shown images of some of the people who worked in the school.

The girl immediately identified the conductor and told the police. Police has registered a complaint against Tiwari under the relevant acts of molestation and POCSO.

