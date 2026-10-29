3 Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Jewellery Worth ₹45 Lakh From Shop In MP’s Burhanpur | CCTV | X

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three women allegedly stole gold jewellery worth ₹45 lakh from a jewellery shop in Burhanpur after entering the store posing as customers. The incident took place at a jewellery shop in Sarafa Bazaar, located at Fawwara Chowk, on Oct 26.

The women allegedly concealed a box containing gold jewellery inside a saree while the shopkeeper was showing them ornaments. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the shop.

Theft Discovered During Jewellery Stock Check

According to information, the three women visited the jewellery shop owned by Anil Agrawal on the evening of Oct 26 and asked to see gold jewellery.

While the shopkeeper was busy showing them ornaments, the women allegedly stole a box containing gold jewellery from the counter and left the shop.

The shop owner did not immediately notice the theft. Later, while checking the jewellery stock, he discovered that some gold ornaments were missing.

Agrawal then checked the CCTV footage, which reportedly showed the women stealing the jewellery.

He subsequently approached Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case on Tuesday and began an investigation.

Police Search For Suspected Women

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify and trace the three women suspected of involvement in the theft.

Meanwhile, considering the increased rush in markets during the festive season, police have appealed to jewellery shop owners to remain alert and ensure that their CCTV cameras are functioning properly.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Vinod Singh Kushwah said police were on alert during the festive season and special teams had been deployed to maintain security.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the suspects.