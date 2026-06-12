Posing As Customers, Two Men Steal Gold Earring, Replace It With Brass In MP's Shivpuri; CCTV Clip Goes Viral

Posing As Customers, Two Men Steal Gold Earring, Replace It With Brass In MP's Shivpuri | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two young men posing as customers stole gold earrings and replaced them with brass ones. Cunning theft at a jeweller's shop in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri bullion market, leaving the shopkeeper unaware.

The entire incident was captured on the shop's CCTV cameras. Following the discovery of the theft, the police have launched a search for the accused based on the footage.

According to the reports, one youth kept the shopkeeper engaged in conversation, while the other seized the opportunity to steal a gold earring from the tray. To conceal the theft, the accused placed a brass earring that he had taken from his pocket in the same spot. Both youths then left the shop.

CCTV Video

Two young men are sitting at the jewellery counter acting as prospective customers. The shopkeeper places a display tray filled with earrings in front of them.

The suspect on the top right keeps the shopkeeper thoroughly distracted by pointing at items, talking, and gesturing, ensuring the shopkeeper’s eyes remain fixed on him.

The one who wears a checked shirt successfully swaps the gold chain for a brass one

#WATCH | Two Men Posing As Customers Steal Gold Earrings From A Jewellery Shop In MP's Shivpuri; Swap Them With Brass Ones #MadhyaPradesh #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/zfJgCYxTC6 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 12, 2026

The theft came to light when the shopkeeper retrieved the same tray to show an earring to another customer. Upon noticing that one of the earrings looked suspicious, he examined it and discovered it was made of brass.

Subsequently, the shopkeeper reviewed the CCTV footage, which had recorded the duo's entire act. The footage clearly shows one youth distracting the shopkeeper while the other removes the gold earring and replaces it with the brass one.

Following the complaint, the Kotwali police have initiated an investigation and are attempting to identify the accused using the CCTV footage.