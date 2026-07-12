3 People Die By Suicide In Separate Incidents Across Indore; Police Launch Probe | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people ended their lives by hanging themselves in different police station areas of Indore, as reported on Sunday.

The body of a young man from a clothing store was found hanging in a room at his home on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a contractor in Kanadiya and a female labourer in the Bhanwarkuan area also took their own lives.

According to the report the deceased was identified as Priyanshu Rathore, a 25-year-old resident of Silawatpura (under the Chhatripura police station area) and son of Virendra Rathore, who hanged himself at home on Saturday night.

According to the police, his mother called out to him late at night but received no response for a long time.

Upon entering the room, she found him hanging. Priyanshu worked at a clothing store.

His family includes his parents and a brother; his uncle's family also lives with them. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

According to the Kanadiya police, 36-year-old Bhim Singh Chauhan—son of Nanakram Chauhan and a resident of the Bhuri Tekri IDA building—worked as a contractor laying drainage lines.

On Sunday morning, his wife found him hanging in the room and alerted his younger brother, Arun, who lived downstairs. The family then brought the body down and took it to MY Hospital.

He stated that the woman involved is the mother of one child. Despite Bhim Singh's refusal, she kept pressuring him, causing him significant stress over the past ten days. The police are investigating all aspects of the case.

Female labourer ends life in Bhanwarkuan

In the Bhanwarkuan area, 28-year-old Pooja (wife of Sukhdev) also committed suicide by hanging.

Originally from Harda, she had come to Indore to work as a labourer at a building under construction near the IT Park. Her family found her hanging on Saturday. The police are investigating the matter.