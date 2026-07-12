Education Not For Employment But For Employability: Ex-IIM-Indore Director | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former IIM Indore director Prof N Ravichandran, the visionary behind the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), said the true purpose of education is not merely to secure jobs but to develop the ability to create value and adapt to change.

“Education is not for employment; education is for employability,” he said while addressing the Undergraduate Management Education Summit (UGMES) 2026 at IIM Indore on Saturday.

Reflecting on the vision behind launching the IPM in 2011, Ravichandran traced its journey from a pioneering initiative to one of the country's most sought-after undergraduate management programmes.

Emphasising that the core principles of management education remain relevant despite rapid technological advancements, he said the objective of higher education should be to develop individuals who can think critically, identify opportunities and make meaningful contributions to society, rather than merely acquire job-specific skills.

He added that this philosophy has remained the guiding principle of the IPM since its inception.

Having introduced the first five-year Integrated Programme in Management among all IIMs, IIM Indore organised UGMES 2026 to strengthen collaboration between schools and higher education institutions while helping students make informed academic and career choices.

The summit was inaugurated by IIM Indore Director Prof Himanshu Rai and brought together school leaders, academicians, management educators, industry experts, IPM chairpersons from various IIMs, alumni and students for discussions on the future of undergraduate management education.

Rai underscored the importance of equipping young learners with the curiosity, adaptability and clarity of purpose needed to navigate an increasingly dynamic world.

Stressing that education must go beyond securing jobs and focus on shaping responsible, future-ready leaders, he urged students to pursue careers driven by passion rather than societal expectations.

The summit featured three panel discussions covering key aspects of undergraduate management education.

Calling upon educators to nurture curiosity and encourage independent thinking, Rai said, “Meaningful learning begins when students are encouraged to question, explore and continuously improve themselves.”

An interactive session, IPM in the Eyes of Faculty Members, brought together Prof Aditya Maheshwari, Prof Harshal Lowalekar, Prof Mitul Surana, Prof Nagarajan Krishnamurthy and Prof G Venkat Raman, who shared their experiences of shaping the IPM and mentoring students.

The summit also celebrated the journey of 10 graduating batches of IIM Indore's IPM through a special presentation by Maheshwari, highlighting the programme's milestones and evolution over the past decade.