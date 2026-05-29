3-Month-Old's Body Found Outside Restroom In Indore's MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 3-month-old baby was recovered from Indore’s Maharaja Yashwantro Hospital on Friday morning.

As soon as informed, the police personnel from the MY Hospital outpost arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

According to information, the body was found outside the restroom located in front of the emergency ward.

The matter came to light after several individuals entered the restroom in the morning. While inside, they spotted the body of a newborn lying there.

The individuals immediately alerted the security guards present at the scene. Subsequently, with the assistance of the cleaning staff, the body was retrieved.

Body sent for post-mortem

Preliminary information suggests that the newborn was approximately 3 months old. The body was placed in the hospital's CHMO office.

Later, the police sent the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, questions are being raised regarding the hospital's management and security arrangements.

Security guards are deployed across the hospital premises, and CCTV cameras have been installed at various locations. The police are currently scanning the camera footage.

Senior doctors at the hospital are actively engaged in gathering information regarding the entire incident.

The police are attempting to ascertain how the newborn's body ended up in the hospital restroom.

Read Also Bhopal Horror! Partially Burnt Bodies Of Newborns Found In Dustbin At Hamidia Hospital

2 newborn died due to rat bite at MY Hospital

In September 2025, two newborn babies were allegedly bitten by rats inside the NSICU (Neonatal Surgical Intensive Care Unit) ward of Maharaja Yashwant Rao Hospital, a government-run hospital.

The incident left both infants critically injured, and they later died during treatment.

The episode had raised serious concerns over hygiene, patient safety and hospital management at the facility.