 3 Killed, One Critical As Speeding Car Rams Truck On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In MP’s Mandsaur
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HomeIndore3 Killed, One Critical As Speeding Car Rams Truck On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In MP’s Mandsaur

3 Killed, One Critical As Speeding Car Rams Truck On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In MP’s Mandsaur

Three people were killed and another critically injured after their car rammed into the rear of a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Garoth. The group was travelling from Gurgaon towards the Banswara area. The survivor said rain had reduced visibility and alleged that the truck’s tail lights were not functioning.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
3 Killed, One Critical As Speeding Car Rams Truck On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In MP’s Mandsaur
3 Killed, One Critical As Speeding Car Rams Truck On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In MP’s Mandsaur | FP photo

GAROTH (Madhya Pradesh): Three killed and one person was critically injured after a speeding car rammed into the rear of a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Garoth on Tuesday morning.

Police and local administration officials reached the spot after receiving information about the accident.

According to reports, the group had set out from Gurgaon, Haryana, to visit the Khatu Shyamji temple and was travelling towards Chachakota near Banswara. The accident occurred as their car merged onto the expressway near Garoth.

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The injured survivor said it was raining at the time, reducing visibility. He also said the truck's tail lights were not functioning. The car went out of control and crashed into the rear of the truck.

Three occupants, identified as Arvind of Sikanderpur, Gurgaon, Binder of Nanupur, Gurgaon, and Dulara of Rajasthan, died on the spot. Vijendra of Nanupur, Gurgaon, sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following the accident, residents and drivers raised concerns over heavy-vehicle safety on the expressway and sought checks on reflectors and lights. Police are investigating the accident and taking further legal action.

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